Donald Trump Threatens to Move Republican Convention from North Carolina

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican National Convention from North Carolina, citing a problem with the Democrat governor.

“Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mood and unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the arena … Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Republican convention is scheduled to begin August 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center.

But Gov. Cooper continues the slow process of reopening North Carolina, despite neighboring southern states moving at a faster pace.

Trump accused Cooper of unfairly stalling Republicans.

“They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied,” Trump wrote. “If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

The president acknowledged losing the convention would be bad for Charlotte, pressuring Cooper to act.

“This is not something I want to do,” he wrote. “Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

