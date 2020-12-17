15-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of Retired Chicago Firefighter

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the December 3, 2020, shooting death of retired Chicago firefighter Dwaine Williams.

Breitbart News reported 65-year-old Williams (pictured) was shot while trying to prevent a group of alleged carjackers from stealing his vehicle.

The Daily Mail noted the incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon as Williams walked out of a Let’s Get Poppin’ carrying popcorn.

Williams fought back against the group of alleged carjackers, going so far as to pull his own gun and firing at them. However, he was shot in the abdomen and the wound proved fatal.

On December 8, 2020, Breitbart News reported a $34,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of those behind Williams’ death.

ABC 7 now indicates a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in connection with Williams’ death.

The 15-year-old’s first court appearance is scheduled for December 17, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.