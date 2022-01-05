Former President Donald Trump canceled his press conference scheduled for the first anniversary of the January 6th protests of the 2020 election on Capitol Hill.

In a statement, Trump cited “the total bias and dishonesty” of the select Congressional committee to investigate the January 6th protests, the “fake news media” and the “failed Republicans” on the committee Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) as the reason for canceling his press conference.

The former president said he would address the 2020 election, the January 6th protests, and the biased Congressional committee on a rally on Saturday, January 15th rally in Arizona.

Trump offered a detailed response to the media coverage of the January 6th protests:

What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth!

Trump dismissed Pelosi’s investigative committee as the “Great Cover-Up Committee” regarding the truth of what he did and what happened on January 6, 2021.

The former president also called out “Crazy” Nancy Pelosi for failing to provide her own communication records with the House Sergeant-at-Arms and the House Chief Administrative Officer on January 6th for scrutiny.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan told Breitbart News that the January 6 Committee is "the weaponization of government." https://t.co/ckTCwRAuoF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 23, 2021

Trump said the House of Representatives should be investigating claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“This was, indeed, the Crime of the Century,” he said.