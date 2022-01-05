Gov. Brian Kemp Puts Georgia on Track for Constitutional Carry

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) made clear Wednesday that he will work with the House and Senate to secure legislation that would make Georgia the next constitutional carry state in the Union.

Breitbart News noted that Kemp plans to see constitutional carry legislation passed in Georgia by this spring.

Prior to his announcement Kemp released a statement: “I believe the United States Constitution grants our citizens the right to carry a firearm – without state government approval. For law-abiding Georgians, their carry permit is the founding document of our nation.”

Constitutional carry means law-abiding citizens can bear arms–can carry a handgun open or concealed for self-defense–without first asking the government to give them a permit to do so. In other words, just as no permit is required to exercise First Amendment rights, constitutional carry says no permit is required to exercise Second Amendment rights.

There are currently 21 constitutional carry states. Those states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Constitutional carry is also on the move in Florida and Ohio. This means, counting Georgia, we could see as many as 24 constitutional carry states as 2022 progresses.

