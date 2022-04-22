Democrats are still under the impression that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, changing the outcome, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey cited twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said “Russia succeeded” in influencing the 2016 election, where she suffered an unexpected defeat.

“How likely is it that Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 election?” the survey asked.

Across the board, voters remain relatively split, as 47 percent said it is likely and 46 percent say it is not likely. However, of those, 32 percent said it is “not at all likely,” compared to the 26 percent who believe it is “very likely.”

Democrats overwhelmingly believe that it is likely that Russia interfered and changed the outcome of the presidential election — 72 percent. Of those, 41 percent said it is “very likely” that happened. A majority of Republicans, 66 percent, and half of independents, 50 percent, believe it is not likely:

Notably, most across the board, 59 percent, believe that Russia will try to interfere in this year’s midterm elections, and three quarters of Democrats agree:

President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are most certain that Russian interference changed the 2016 election, and to fear future interference. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 86% believe it’s at least somewhat likely Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and 75% think it is Very Likely that Russia will try to interfere in this year’s congressional midterm elections. By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 18% think the 2016 election was changed by Russian interference, and just 20% say Russian interference in this year’s midterms is Very Likely.

The survey was taken April 14 and 17, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Democrats and members of the establishment media have routinely blamed series of their political woes on Russian interference — from Trump’s historic 2016 win to Hunter Biden’s laptop, the latter of which they attempted to sell as “Russian disinformation.”