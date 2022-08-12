Pedophiles Are ‘Most Vilified Population,’ Says Prison Counselor

A counselor who says she works with sex offenders claimed pedophiles are the “most vilified population” in a ten-minute YouTube video.

“I want to talk about minor-attracted persons because they are probably the most vilified population of folks in our culture,” Miranda Galbreath began, noting that her “pronouns” are “she/her.”

“Most folks are making incorrect assumptions about them without actually knowing much about them. And those assumptions create harm for an already marginalized population,” Galbreath continued.

Galbreaths’s claim “shows what a wolf in sheep’s clothing the entire ‘LGBTQ’ movement has become,” responded Candice Jackson, a Trump-era former acting assistant secretary for the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Jackson continued:

Fully immersed in Queer Theory, what began as a movement for tolerance of homosexuals has morphed into a vehicle for radical [Queer] ideology that openly seeks to normalize the pathological and pathologize the normal. And it’s aimed squarely at our kids, designed to erase all norms, boundaries and values around sex and sexuality.

“I’m one of many lesbian parents in America disgusted with what “LGBTQ” has come to stand for, exposing our kids to sexualization and attempting to destigmatize even the most heinous proclivities such as pedophilia,” she added.

Galbreath is a registered licensed professional counselor in Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State registry. Her LinkedIn profile states that she is an employee of the PA Department of Corrections, and in her video, she claims to have “worked with people who have sexually victimized children” for almost “20 years.”

Galbreath’s video, in which she sympathized with pedophiles and argued that the term “creates harm,” has since been taken down for “violating community guidelines.” However, Twitter account @libsoftiktok posted a two-minute clip of Galbreath’s monologue on Wednesday, which subsequently went viral. Breitbart News was able to save audio from the full video before YouTube took it down.

Galbreath argued that pedophiles should be called “minor-attracted persons” [MAPS] because using the term “pedophile” is a “judgmental, hurtful insult.” She also described being a pedophile as a type of sexual identity that cannot be chosen, equating wanting to sexually assault children with being gay or heterosexual.

‘[MAPS] simply means that the person has an enduring sexual or romantic attraction to minors,” she continued. “They’ve not chosen this attraction, just as the rest of us have not chosen whatever our attraction is. You don’t get to choose to be heterosexual or to be gay or, or whatever you are. And you don’t get to choose to be a minor attracted person.”

Galbreath further claimed that “just because a person is attracted to minors does not mean they have acted on that attraction or will ever act on that attraction.” She also claimed, “Most individuals who sexually victimized children are not minor-attracted persons.”

However, later on Galbreath admitted that “We just don’t know very much about minor-attracted persons, including how many of them there are, how many have, or have not acted on their attractions, how they feel about their attractions” because they are afraid to “come out” as pedophiles.

Jonanthan Uhler, a licensed counselor in two states who worked at the PA Department of Corrections for over a decade, told Breitbart News that “MAPS don’t exist.”

“MAPS is a concocted term by the pro-pedophile lobby to destigmatize, and rebrand, and airbrush pedophiles. So I reject the notion of a MAPS. Just because somebody crafted that term doesn’t make it so,” said Uhler, who has worked with both sex offenders and sexual abuse survivors during his over-30-year career, along with other areas of interest.

He added that using the term “minor attraction” reveals a “tremendous amount of ignorance, in [his] estimation.”

“And it reveals, quite possibly, a more dangerous inclination and/or propensity toward being an apologist for pedophiles. So somewhere along the line, they have this vested interest in trying to airbrush over the reality of what a pedophile is. That should concern all of us,” he said.

In response to the claim that sexual predators who abuse children are not pedophiles, Uhler said Galbreath “at the very least, [has been] snowballed and suckered by the predators to become a spokes[person] for urban legend, or she has other motivations — and that raises serious questions.”

“In Greek, I would say it’s crap. Professionally speaking, it’s garbage, and it’s not true. It’s is completely manufactured,” he said, adding:

They tap-dance around this issue by saying, ‘Just because you touch a child sexually doesn’t mean you’re attracted to that child.’ That is stupid psychobabble. If you violate a child sexually, you are a pedophile. I don’t care what you say — your actions now have said you’re a pedophile. I’ve never had one pedophile admit he is a pedophile.

Uhler specified that pedophiles are not characterized by “attraction” to children, as Galbreath says, but are characterized by “deviance” and are “deeply steeped in porn.” Moreover, “non-offending” pedophiles, according to Uhler, are almost always watching child sex abuse material online. He said consuming that kind of material reoffends that child each time it is viewed and fuels demand for more exploitative material.

“The one thing they avoid..these pro-MAP, pro-pedophile researchers will never touch on the issue of pornography. Why? Because once you touch on the issue of pornography, you’ve lost the narrative,” he said.

“When they say these guys are non-offending, I say to them this: ‘How do you know?,'” he added. “So we are going to take the word of a guy who claims to have to use restraint not to sexually violate a child…?”

Uhler said out of all the criminal minds he has dealt with, sex offenders are often the most sophisticated at hiding their crimes because they gain the trust of adults and “override people’s intuition.”

“By the time the sophisticated sex offenders are busted, they have hundreds of victims, and they have been perpetrating for years,” he said, referencing infamous cases like U.S. Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar.

Jackson noted that “as a parent and a sane human being” she has no interest in “accepting or destigmatizing pedophilia.”

“That sexual proclivity, acted upon or not, is wrong and dangerous. And safeguarding include[s] preemptive, preventive measures to avoid harms, including stigmatizing that paraphilia,” she said.

Breitbart News reached out to Galbreath using the email provided on her blog, and asked if she stands by the claims in her video, as well as if she considers “MAPS” who look at child sex abuse material to be “non-offending.” She did not respond by time of publication.

The PA Department of Corrections also did not reply when asked to confirm Galbreath’s employment status. Additionally, the Department of Corrections did not respond when asked if they agree with Galbreath’s claims and whether any of Galbreath’s psychological evaluations of have ever led to a sexual predator’s early release.

