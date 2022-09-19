Democrat Tim Ryan Attacked J.D. Vance for Skipping Ohio Football Game that He Also Skipped

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), running for Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, attacked Republican J.D. Vance for skipping out on an Ohio football game that he, too, skipped.

While Vance held a rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening in Youngstown, Ohio, Ryan attacked the Republican candidate for scheduling the event on the same night as the Ohio State University vs. the University of Toledo football game.

Ryan sent out a series of posts attacking Vance as a transplant to Ohio, even as his family famously has roots in Middletown, Ohio, where his best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy is set.

Never forget: JD Vance scheduled his biggest campaign event during an OSU football game. pic.twitter.com/UWxZL6eyHY — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 16, 2022

Saturdays are for college football. Donate $5 and get your “Football > JD Vance” sticker today:https://t.co/RfqDPnL1mD — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 17, 2022

Don't forget to change your clock from PDT to EDT, @JDVance1. Don't want to miss kickoff tonight 😉 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 17, 2022

WOW, what a throw!! Did you see that, @JDVance1? (Lol, just kidding.) — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 17, 2022

That same Saturday night, as Ryan was attacking Vance for holding a Trump rally at the same time as the college football game, the Democrat congressman was also skipping the game and instead officiated at a wedding for a relative, according to the Daily Mail.

“… the House Democrat was himself attending a wedding instead of watching the big game,” the Daily Mail reports:

A person present at the event told DailyMail.com that Ryan was the officiant at the nuptials, where the bride was one of Ryan’s relatives.

[Emphasis added]

“Tim Ryan has not only spent the last two weeks childishly attacking J.D. Vance for missing the very Ohio State game that he himself knew he was going to miss, he even had his staff live tweet commentary of the game from his Twitter account to deceptively cover up the fact that he wasn’t watching,” a spokesman for Vance told the Daily Mail.

“On issues big and small, Tim Ryan has once again proven that he’s willing to lie about anything to try to trick Ohioans into voting for him,” the spokesman said. “What a shameless fraud.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.