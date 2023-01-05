Kevin McCarthy Vows to Stay in Speakership Race

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday vowed to remain in the speakership race despite failing to secure enough support during multiple rounds of voting.

When CNN asked him when he would realize he is short of the needed votes to become speaker, McCarthy replied, “After I win.”

McCarthy also addressed the gridlock on the House floor. Twenty House conservatives have opposed him through every round of voting for three days.

“It’s all going to be this way until an agreement comes,” McCarthy defiantly said:

For McCarthy to win the speakership vote, he must convince 16 Republicans to back him. His margin of error is four votes if all Democrats show up and vote on the House floor.