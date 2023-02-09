Franklin Graham Blasts Church of England: It Is ‘Attempting to Nullify Christ’s Atoning Work’ by Condoning ‘Sin’

Rev. Franklin Graham on Thursday blasted the woke Church of England after its national assembly voted in favor of allowing priests to bless same-sex marriages.

The church’s General Synod — comprised “members from every diocese of the Church of England, as well as bishops and clergy — voted in favor of blessing same-sex marriage this week.

Graham blasted the church’s decision in a fiery social media post, explaining that “sin is disobedience to God’s Word” and offering a brief recap of what God did — sending His only Son to die for the sins of humanity, thereby reconciling us back to Himself and securing eternal life for those who trust and serve Him.

Graham exclaimed, noting that anyone who repents of their sins and turns to Jesus will be saved:

The Bible also calls it lawlessness. When the first man and woman disobeyed God, sin came into the world and it has infected the entire human race like a cancer of the soul. God sent His Son to pay the price for our sins. He took our sins to the cross where He died and shed His blood for our sins, and He was buried. And as we approach Easter we are reminded that He rose from the grave, and He is alive!

Graham then focused on the recent decision of the Church of England, voting to “bless same-sex marriage.” He explained that the church distorted scripture to justify their blessing of sin.