Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Swing States

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in swing states, the latest Echelon Insights survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents who they would vote for if the presidential election were held today and gave the following choices: Trump, Biden, and third party candidate Cornel West.

In that matchup, Trump edges out Biden by one point, 43 percent to Biden’s 42 percent. West garners four percent support, and 11 percent remain unsure.

The survey also examined who is leading in battleground states and found Trump with an even greater lead, as 48 percent chose Trump. Biden fell eight points behind with 40 percent support. In other words, Trump’s battleground lead is well within the survey’s +/- 3.9 percent margin of error. West garners three percent in battleground states, and ten percent remain unsure.

The survey also put Trump and Biden head to head with no other third party candidate running. In that scenario, Biden edges out Trump by a single percentage point — 45 percent saying “definitely” or “probably” to the former president’s 44 percent support. However, Trump still leads in the battleground states, 48 percent to Biden’s 41 percent — a seven point lead without West in the mix.

That same survey found Biden’s approval under water, with 55 percent expressing disapproval of the 80-year-old’s job performance, compared to 44 percent who at least “somewhat” approve. Those figures are even worse on specific issues such as the economy, as 59 percent disapprove compared to 39 percent who do not, making his net approval -20 on that topic. Biden’s immigration figures are even worse with a 24 point gap — 59 percent disapproving and 35 percent approving.

The survey was taken June 26-29, 2023, among 1,020 likely voters and has a +/- 3.9 percent margin of error.

West — a prominent civil rights activist and former Harvard Divinity School philosophy professor — formally jumped into the presidential race last month for the “People’s Party.”

“In these times, I have decided to run for truth and justice which takes the form of running for President of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” he said in an announcement.

During an appearance on The Ingraham Angle last month, West explained that he does not hate Biden but has issues with his “hypocrisy.”

