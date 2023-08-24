Former Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News exclusively that he hopes future 2024 GOP presidential primary debates focus more on issues that matter to voters than the first debate hosted by Fox News on Wednesday evening did.

Asked about the lack of focus on key issues like the economy, immigration, and core foreign policy concerns, Pence said, “I couldn’t agree more.”

“It’s striking to me that on the one week after the second anniversary after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that there was so little focus on President Joe Biden’s disgraceful withdrawal and the tragic loss of thirteen men and women and the fact that that withdrawal has emboldened the enemies of freedom around the world,” Pence said in an interview on Thursday morning.

“War is raging in Eastern Europe; China continues to menace in the Asian Pacific; Iran is back to sowing malign influence. I think you can trace it all back to the truth of history, which is that weakness espouses evil, and the weakness that President Joe Biden showed in Afghanistan has unleashed authoritarian regimes to challenge the United States. The vacuum of leadership on the world stage, I thought, deserved more attention.”

“Also, look, everywhere I go, people are talking about this economy. While there was some discussion about it, I think I was the first candidate in the field to come out with a plan to tackle inflation that is literally robbing the income of working families—two out of three American families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, we just saw mortgage rates hit a 21-year high last week—and I would have welcomed an opportunity to talk more about the need to do more tax relief, to get our national debt crisis under control with common sense reforms with entitlements for younger Americans. But it did seem like those issues that are first and foremost in the minds of Americans I’m spending time with in Iowa and New Hampshire and elsewhere were more of a—well, they weren’t given the level of prominence that I hope they will be in future debates.”

The debate did briefly touch on the economy, immigration, and Ukraine, and Pence said he was pleased with the discussion that did take place. But the fact that one of the leading candidates is openly pushing for a more substantive discussion in future debates solidifies some of the criticisms Fox News has faced for having lost control of the flow of the debate at times on Wednesday night.

“I was grateful to be a part of what became a substantive and vigorous debate—not just about the future of the Republican Party but the future of the country,” Pence told Breitbart News. “I think we did what we came to do, which is, I wanted to make the case that based on my years as vice president, my years leading Indiana as governor, and my years leading conservatives in the Congress, that I’m the most qualified, the most tested, and the most consistent conservative in this race. The opportunity to really talk about our record, to talk about our vision, and to draw a contrast with some of the other candidates on the stage is something that I really welcomed.”

One of the biggest moments for Pence during Wednesday evening’s debate came during one of his several back-and-forth exchanges with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, when Pence argued that America does not need a new national identity, and Ramaswamy fired back, saying the country is in a dark place. Asked about that exchange, Pence told Breitbart News that while he agrees the country is in a lot of trouble, it is in trouble, he says, because of the current leaders in government—not because of the American people.

“I strongly agree that America is in a lot of trouble,” Pence said. “Joe Biden’s failed policies have weakened this country at home and abroad. Here at home, they’ve got America on the precipice of a recession; they’ve got the worst border crisis in American history; they’ve got energy prices through the roof and an assault on our values, but that’s not an indictment of the American people. That’s an indictment of the American government. I have to tell you: I reject the notion that America needs a new national identity. I’ve spent a lifetime among the American people. The American people are the most faithful, freedom-loving, idealistic, generous, hardworking people the world has ever known. We need government as good as our people. My mission in this campaign is tell people that I am going to be ready day one to build an administration and to build majorities in the Congress that will reflect the ideals, the values, and the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of the American people.”

Another key thing Pence set out to do during the debate was to highlight his vast experience in government, from serving as vice president to two terms as governor of Indiana to more than a decade in Congress. Asked about that focus, Pence said he fought to make sure voters understand he is ready, if elected, to, on “day one,” stand up for a government that will enact conservative policy.

“For me, this is a moment in the life of our nation that calls for an American leader of conservative principle and the experience to get it done—to put those principles into practice,” Pence said. “I say with great humility that I am the most qualified, the most tested, and the most proven conservative in this race. I recognize that many people know me only as vice president. But you’ve known me for a long time, and you know I was a leader among House conservatives for 12 years—I battled against big spenders in our own party. I led the fight against the Wall Street bailout, and then when I was governor of Indiana, I fought against leaders in my own party for the largest tax cut in Indiana history and to double the nation’s largest school choice program and achieve record employment.”

“All those things didn’t happen without a fight, and look, it’s going to take a fight to turn this country around. We’re going to have to fight to win a majority in the Senate, to keep the majority in the House, and to elect conservatives in state houses across the country, and then on day one, we’re going to have to fight to move an agenda that will make this nation more secure and more prosperous and more free, and my hope is that starting last night, many millions of Americans realize that I’m ready to make that fight on day one.”

As for if the debate changes anything in the trajectory of the race, though—former President Donald Trump, Pence’s old running mate, still leads significantly in all the polls—Pence said that while “it’s early,” he does think voters saw something different on stage on Wednesday night and hopes that message breaks through.

“Everywhere I go, though, Republican primary voters, Iowa caucus-goers tell me that different times call for different leadership,” Pence said. “I think what the American people saw last night was just how deep the Republican bench was. I’ll leave to others how people think candidates fared during the debate, including me. But to demonstrate to the American people that we have men and women of such caliber and experience ready to step in and to provide new leadership for our party and for our country I hope will cause many Americans who appreciate the record of the Trump-Pence administration and the president’s record to think in new and in renewed ways about how we can nominate leadership fitted to the times, defeat Joe Biden, and bring this country all the way back.”