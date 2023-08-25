House Democrat Campaign Arm Fundraises Off of Donald Trump Mugshot

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is fundraising off of former President Donald Trump’s mugshot.

Trump surrendered himself into custody and was booked by the Fulton County, Georgia, Sherriff’s Office Thursday on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment.

The former president posted on Truth Social:

… But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.

The DCCC, which hopes to flip the House in favor of the Democrats during the 2024 election cycle, released a fundraising email soon after Trump’s arrest.

“Donald Trump ARRESTED,” the subject line for the email read.

The email reads “disgraced former president Donald Trump has FINALLY been arrested in Georgia for his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

DCCC fundraising off the Trump mugshot: pic.twitter.com/LeX0E6APs8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 25, 2023

The former president and 18 others were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury last week.

Breitbart News detailed:

The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election. The indictment charges several defendants with crimes merely for making statements that argued the 2020 election was stolen. It claims that actions such as holding public hearings in Pennsylvania amounted to acts in furtherance of an illegal conspiracy. Other “acts” that are referred to as furthering the conspiracy include tweets by then-President Trump encouraging people to watch public hearings in which allegations of voting irregularities were being made by Trump’s lawyers and witnesses.

Prosecutors gave Trump and his 18 co-defendants until Friday to surrender themselves into custody; Trump and many others have already turned themselves in.

WATCH: Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries Announces Bid to Replace Pelosi as Democrat Leader

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.