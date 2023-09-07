A leading West Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Moore Capito (R), son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), features a photo of himself on his campaign website that some critics say appears aimed at misleading voters into thinking he is a veteran.

The photo, which appears in the “Get to Know Moore” section of his campaign website, features Moore wearing a camouflage flak jacket and carrying a helmet on an airstrip with a military plane in the background.

His bio does not claim he served in the military, and only says:

After graduating college, Moore worked in Washington, D.C. to begin his career in public service. He worked for the Republican Majority in the United States Congress, traveled in support of the President as a member of The White House advance team, and served on the staff of the Secretary of Defense.

According to his LinkedIn page, Capito graduated from Duke University in 2005 and worked for the Office of the Secretary of Defense from November 2007 through September 2008, which would be during the Bush administration, under Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

Sean Parnell, a former Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania and an Army combat veteran, argued that Capito’s usage of the photo was intentionally misleading.

“He can try to deny it all he wants, but Moore Capito knew exactly what he was trying to do with this picture. Attempting to fool voters into thinking that you served in the military when you actually haven’t, is a slap in the face to every single veteran who has served,” said Parnell, a Purple Heart recipient.

Campaign spokesman Kent Gates said in a statement: “The political operatives who have pitching this around know that they are shopping garbage: the picture directly corresponds to the biographical line about Moore having worked under a Secretary of Defense. Our opponent have turned to this ridiculous attack to deflect from sagging poll numbers.”

Capito is facing off against West Virginia Attorney General Pat Morrisey. A recent poll showed support for Capito at 32 percent and support for Morrisey at 27 percent.

