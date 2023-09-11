Former President Donald Trump honored the thousands of Americans killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks at the hands of Islamic terrorists and praised the heroic first responders who sprung into action.

“No one who lived through the horror of the September 11 terrorist attacks can ever forget the agony and the anguish of that terrible day,” Trump said in a video shared to Truth Social Monday morning.

Trump recalled “the images of dark plumes of smoke billowing over Lower Manhattan” after the attacks at the Twin Towers in New York City, the attack at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and the hijacked United Flight 93, which missed its intended target of Washington, DC, and crashed in Pennsylvania because of the heroism of the passengers and crew onboard, noting the scenes of that day “are seared into our minds forever.”

“Today, on the solemn anniversary of those monstrous attacks, we remember the 2,977 precious souls who were savagely taken from us on that morning 22 years ago, leaving a void that can never be filled,” Trump said. “No matter what happens, it can never be filled.”

“We will say a prayer for each of the beautiful families they left behind, whose pain is beyond comprehension. What they’ve gone through is not even believable,” Trump said before praising the selfless first responders who worked tirelessly in the aftermath of the attacks and “in many cases gave their lives in the line of duty.”

He said:

We honor the firefighters, the great New York PD, the police department – what great people they are, they are so great, and the Port Authority officers, the Virginia, D.C., and Pentagon police and the military service members and other first responders, actually all over the country, they acted with supreme heroism and they went to the site of the most heinous crime. They would leave other states far away and go to the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, they’d go to Pennsylvania.

“God bless the memory of all of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks we will never ever forget,” Trump concluded. “We will never forget you. We love you. God bless their families, and God bless America.”