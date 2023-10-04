Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for speaker of the House, charging that the Ohio firebrand “knows how to fight back” against the radical Democrats.
Jordan announced his bid to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Wednesday. The Ohio congressman serves as the chairman of the Judiciary and Weaponization of the Federal Government Committees.
The Ohio congressman has served as one of the most fervent attack dogs against alleged White House corruption and is a leader in the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.
Jordan was one of the original founding members of the House Freedom Caucus and has strong support from conservatives across the House Republican Conference.
In a Dear Colleague letter to Republican lawmakers, he wrote that Republicans must unite and focus on combatting an increasingly weaponized federal government, reckless spending, and closing the southern border.
Here is the “Dear Colleague” letter sent out by Congressman Jim Jordan.
“I support Jim Jordan for Speaker,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the motion to oust McCarthy, wrote, “My mentor Jim Jordan would be great!”
“I’m taking off my jacket and rolling up my sleeves to help Jim Jordan become our next Speaker,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) wrote.
