Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for speaker of the House, charging that the Ohio firebrand “knows how to fight back” against the radical Democrats.

“Speaker Pelosi kicked Jim Jordan and me off of the sham January 6th committee, which is the first and only instance in history members of Congress have been denied a seat on a Select Committee,” Banks said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “Jim Jordan knows exactly how radical today’s Democrats are, and he knows how to fight back. He’s a proven conservative, and he has my support for speaker.”

Jordan announced his bid to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Wednesday. The Ohio congressman serves as the chairman of the Judiciary and Weaponization of the Federal Government Committees.

U.S. House of Representatives

The Ohio congressman has served as one of the most fervent attack dogs against alleged White House corruption and is a leader in the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Jordan was one of the original founding members of the House Freedom Caucus and has strong support from conservatives across the House Republican Conference.

In a Dear Colleague letter to Republican lawmakers, he wrote that Republicans must unite and focus on combatting an increasingly weaponized federal government, reckless spending, and closing the southern border.