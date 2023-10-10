Graphic Video Shows Moment Israeli Mother and Two Sons Abducted by Hamas Terrorists

A graphic video has emerged showing an Israeli mother and her two sons being dragged from their home near Gaza before disappearing Saturday as Hamas terrorists invaded Israel.

“Shiri Silberman-Bibas, 30, was hiding in a safe room with her husband Yarden, their nine-month-old Kfir and three-year-old Ariel when Israel was invaded by the militants on Saturday,” noted the Daily Mail.

“Armed with just a small pistol, Yarden hoped to defend his family and their home in in Kibbutz Nir Oz as villages were raided – in an attack which saw hundreds of Israelis killed and over 100 taken hostage,” it added.

“The father texted relatives ‘I love you all’ as they sheltered, with militants firing semi-automatic weapons outside their window, according to reports. Half an hour later, he ominously wrote ‘they’re coming in’, before communication ceased.”

The family has disappeared and Shiri’s parents, Yosi and Margit Silberman, have also disappeared.

Video later emerged of Shiri holding her two children before they were kidnapped.

The defenseless mother tried to shield her two baby boys from the Hamas kidnappers and begs for them not to harm them. They ignore her pleas and drag them off. They have not been seen since the kidnapping, 3 days ago. pic.twitter.com/8KgJylNmhD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 10, 2023

The image of Shiri has since become a rallying cry for the Jewish community.

As Breitbart News reported, “the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack on Israel, which has included the firing of thousands of rockets onto Israel and the infiltration of Israeli territory by land, air, and sea.”

“Responding to the surprise attack Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the nation is ‘at war’ and the terrorists ‘will pay a price it has never known before,’” the report added. “Thus far, the attacks in Israel have reportedly left over 700 people dead and 2,315 wounded.

Hamas claims it has captured Israel Defense Force soldiers and civilians during its assault on Israeli border towns outside Gaza. Israel’s military response – ‘Operation Sword of Iron’– has led to the deaths of 198 Palestinians and 1,864 people injured.

The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.”

