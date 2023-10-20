Jim Jordan Ousted as GOP Speaker-Designate by Secret Ballot

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is no longer the House Republican nominee for Speaker.

Jordan lost a secret ballot vote in a Friday afternoon Republican Conference meeting to remain Speaker-designate. Breitbart News is told the vote was 88 votes to keep Jordan and 112 to eject him.

House Republicans will now go home for the weekend without a nominee for Speaker despite repeated calls from Jordan’s holdouts for the House to get back to work. They will reconvene on Monday evening for a candidate forum.

With Jordan out, Breitbart News is told to expect numerous candidates to throw their hats in the ring.

This is a developing story.



