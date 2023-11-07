Exclusive – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares: Gov. Glenn Youngkin Led ‘Virginia Renaissance’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares told Breitbart News Daily that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) led the “Virginia Renaissance” as Old Dominion voters go to the polls Tuesday.

Virginians are going to the polls on Tuesday as all 100 House of Delegates seats and 40 Senate seats are up for elections, which could decide the fate of the Republican majority in the House and the Democrat majority in the Senate.

Opening the segment, Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater wondered how then-candidate Joe Biden could win the state by 10 points during the presidential election, but Virginia flipped red during the 2021 elections, including the election of Miyares as attorney general.

Miyares said Virginia is “not a red or blue state as much as it is a commonsense state, and we had a far less liberal monopoly in Virginia under Ralph Northman, and Glenn Youngkin ushered in what I call the ‘Virginia Renaissance.'”

Miyares noted that the Old Dominion state often underperformed compared to other states, and Youngkin helped turn the state around.

He said Virginia was “one of the worst states in recovery for COVID, from job creation, we were 44th in the country in reopening our schools, our kids were hurting, we had a 20-year murder high, and Youngkin came in, rolled up his sleeves and showed what good governance looks like.”

The Virginia attorney general said Youngkin helped put a “record” investment in Virginia law enforcement.

“Now we’re a top 10 state for job creation and one of the lowest unemployment rates in Virginia history,” he remarked.

Miyares said that, in contrast, under Democrats they changed the mandatory reporting requirement for sexual assault in schools, and “tied” Virginia to California for emission standards, which would have led to the state banning gas vehicles by 2026.

Miyares said the stakes for this election are high as many do not want to “California our Virginia.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.