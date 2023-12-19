California Court Date Set for Hunter Biden Federal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden will make his first appearance in California federal court early next year over felony tax charges in the state.

Next month’s court calendar states President Joe Biden’s son is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 before Judge Alka Sagar in Roybal Courtroom 640.

Biden was indicted on nine tax-related offenses earlier this month on accusations of failing to pay his taxes, failing to file his tax returns, and filing fraudulent tax returns, as Breitbart News reported.

The 56-page indictment filed in a federal court in Los Angeles alleged Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle” rather than pay his taxes, per NBC News.

The indictment also alleges Hunter Biden “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.”

The court appearance comes months after a plea deal between prosecutors and Biden over his tax and gun charges fell apart in July.

A plea deal likely would have cut down on Biden’s potential jail time if convicted, whereas now he could face up to 17 years in prison for the tax charges alone.

Biden already pleaded not guilty to charges relating to concealing drug use when buying a weapon in October.