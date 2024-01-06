Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) is predicting a “historic” win for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming Iowa caucuses, she said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“His rallies are jam-packed, and there’s enthusiasm all over the state. You know, the caucuses are just over a week away, so they are not far away at all,” Bird, who endorsed Trump in 2023, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

“I am predicting a historic win in the caucuses by President Trump,” she predicted. “The biggest win we’ve ever had for a Republican in the Iowa caucuses was way back in 1988, 12 points.”

“That’s a big win. I think anything over ten points is really considered a blowout. And right now, President Trump is pulling at maybe 30 points ahead. That’s just incredible. It’s unprecedented. It’s historic,” she said, urging Republican primary voters to come out and support Trump on Election Day “because the poll that matters is the one on Election Day.”

LISTEN:

Her biggest worry, she said, is that Trump is so far ahead that some supporters who are busy may think the former president has it in the bag and will skip voting.

“They need to show up; they need to vote because a big win in Iowa, I think, really ends it for Joe Biden and propels President Trump forward into the presidency,” she predicted, explaining why she chose to endorse Trump over other candidates.

“I think that we were all better off when President Trump was president, and you can look at the economy and how it’s doing today versus how he [Trump] led a booming economy,” Bird explained, adding that Trump always did right by farmers, which is important to Iowans.

“Biden’s just been a disaster” for an agricultural state, she said, also pointing to the issues related to the porous border under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

“We have drugs, human trafficking, things that should not even be happening because the Biden administration just won’t secure the border. And we know that President Trump had a secure border. We know that he’s a strong leader, and he kept us safe in the world today and with everything that’s going on, and when we watch that violence in Israel, you know, we know how important it is to have a strong president that the rest of the world takes seriously, and we need him back,” she added, emphasizing that Trump has the proven track record and stands as the one who can do it all on day one.

