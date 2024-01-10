Elon Musk Demands Election Security: Lack of Voter ID Laws ‘Insane’

X CEO Elon Musk is taking a public stand for stricter U.S. voting laws, calling for mandatory in-person voting requiring identification across all 50 states in multiple comments on his social media site.

The tech mogul has recently made multiple posts on the matter, writing on Monday that it is “insane” to be able to vote without providing official identification. 

“In the USA, you don’t need [a] government-issued ID to vote, and you can mail in your ballot,” he wrote. “This is insane.”

After being questioned on what could be done to fix the insanity, Musk said voting should work like purchasing alcohol. 

“We should require government ID and in-person voting (unless valid medical/ military/etc. excuse) like other countries do or like if you want to buy beer,” he wrote.

When one commenter brought up how many people have to work on Election Day, Musk replied that elections should be open for 16 hours so “essentially everyone can vote.”

In response to the leftist talking point that implementing voter ID laws is “racist,” the billionaire argued that it is actually “racist to claim that an adult is incapable of obtaining ID!”

In more follow-up posts, he said that acting like minorities cannot get IDs to vote “should be condemned in the strongest possible terms” and pointed out that “the same people who said voter ID was racist also demanded that you get a vaccine ID to travel anywhere or work!”

A total of 36 states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls, but only ten require a government-issued photo ID, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Each state that requires a photo ID to vote is majority-controlled by Republicans.

In addition to voter ID laws being “racist” to many on the left side of the aisle, Vice President Kamala Harris has also stated that such policies would make it “almost impossible” for those living in rural communities.

