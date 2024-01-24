Mitch McConnell Calls Donald Trump the Nominee

Sen. Mitch McConnell referred to Donald Trump as “the nominee,” a monumental admission from the Trump antagonist who has largely refused to even utter Trump’s name for over three years.

McConnell made his comments to his Senate Republican colleagues during a Wednesday meeting where he lamented the changing dynamics of efforts to pair a border package with foreign aid, according to Punchbowl News.

The report says:

McConnell referred to Trump as “the nominee” and noted the former president wants to run his 2024 campaign centered on immigration. And the GOP leader said, “We don’t want to do anything to undermine him.”

“We’re in a quandary,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s comments came a day after Trump beat Nikki Haley by double digits in the New Hampshire primary despite CNN reporting that 70 percent of Haley’s support came from unregistered Republicans.

Lax New Hampshire laws enabling party crossover will not exist in future states.

NEWS from me & @bresreports in @PunchbowlNews PM: MCCONNELL told a closed meeting of Senate Republicans Wed that the politics of the border has flipped for Rs and cast doubt on linking Ukraine and border. “When we started this, the border united us and Ukraine divided us.”… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 24, 2024

Over half of Senate Republicans have endorsed the former president’s campaign, as calls amplify for unity ahead of his almost certain nomination.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.