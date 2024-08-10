Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: Trump ‘Scared’ to Debate Harris, We’ll Eventually Talk About Two Extra Debates He Proposed

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) argued that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “is scared” to debate 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and that after the September 10 debate the two candidates agreed to, Harris is “happy to have conversations about other debates. But we want to make sure that we focus on that debate that’s been agreed to by both parties.”

Garcia stated, “[L]et’s also be crystal clear, Donald Trump didn’t want to debate Kamala Harris. He is scared to do so. He couldn’t agree to the debate. Now, that his poll numbers are dropping, he’s finally agreed to debate the Vice President. She’s going to do that September 10 debate. And then, from there, like she has said, she’s happy to have conversations about other debates. But we want to make sure that we focus on that debate that’s been agreed to by both parties. And she’s also, of course, going to be sitting down and talking to more members of the media. So, it’s going to be a good few weeks ahead, capping off, with, of course, our big convention coming up in about a week.”

