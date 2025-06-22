Trump Pledges to Travel to Kentucky to Campaign Against Rep. Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump blasted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) Sunday after the libertarian-leaning Congressman partnered with Democrats to oppose Trump’s strike on Saturday eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump harshly criticized Massie and promised to personally campaign against him in the Republican primary.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be.”

Massie is one of the few Republicans – and the most vocal – expressing disapproval of Trump’s successful strikes against Iran, even going as far as calling for Congress to vote on a War Powers Act resolution to handcuff Trump.

Massie voted against Trump’s big, beautiful bill in May and against a Trump-backed continuing resolution to freeze spending levels – with supplemental border security funding – through the end of the fiscal year in March.

Trump appears to have had enough, calling Massie “a simple minded ‘grandstander'” and a “lightweight.”

“We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the ‘bomb’ right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this ‘lightweight’ Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran,” Trump said. “Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes ‘NO’ on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be.”

Trump said Massie will “undoubtedly” vote against the Senate-amended big, beautiful bill, “even though non-passage means a 68% Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that.” That near-certainty that Massie will continue voting against Trump’s legislative priorities could be what pushed Trump to call for his supporters to “drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague!”

“The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard,” Trump pledged. “MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one. Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye