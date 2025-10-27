Trump: Vance-Rubio Ticket in 2028 Would Be ‘Unstoppable’

President Donald Trump said Monday that he does not know if anyone would run against a hypothetical ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2028, adding they would be “unstoppable.”

Trump’s comments came aboard Air Force One during a flight from Malaysia to Japan, but he did not give a definitive answer as to whether he planned to run for a third term, which the Twenty-second Amendment currently bars.

“I haven’t really thought about it. We have some very good people, as you know, but I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump said when asked about potentially seeking a third term. “I mean, I just solved eight wars, and a ninth is coming, I believe Russia–Ukraine will happen.”

He touted his role in helping to broker a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, which he signed on the first leg of his Asia trip in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

“You know, we just left it. When you look at the treaty we just did, that was a war that was thousands of people were already shot at the border. And when you look at what we just did it was pretty amazing. We got a lot of good credit,” he said.

“And I really have to thank Malaysia for that, because the Prime Minister and everybody really helped get the two countries together,” he added.

When asked who the “very good people” he referenced regarding 2028 are, he named Vance and Rubio.

“We have, JD, obviously, the vice president is great,” he said, as Rubio stood behind Trump and shook his head in agreement. “Marco is great… I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable. I really do, I believe that.”

“I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever,” he added.