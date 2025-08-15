Trump: 275,000 Illegal Aliens Removed from Social Security System

More than 200,000 illegal aliens have been removed from the social security system, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

In celebration of the Social Security Act’s 90th anniversary, Trump said during a press conference that “to protect our benefits, we’ve already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off the social security system. These are people… many of them have already left the country and yet we were sending them checks all the time. And 275,000… and that number is now even larger than that.”

“And what that’s doing is making the system strong. It’s making it strong. Biden never kicked anybody off, everybody joined. And we’re carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing social security fraud,” he added:

According to the National Archives website, prior to the 1930s when the Social Security Act was established, the responsibility of caring for the elderly was left to local groups, the state, and families, except for pensions that went to veterans.

“However, the widespread suffering experienced during the Great Depression elicited congressional support for numerous proposals for a national old-age insurance system,” the site read:

On January 17, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent a message to Congress asking for “social security” legislation. The same day, Senator Robert Wagner of New York and Representative David Lewis of Maryland introduced bills reflecting the administration’s views. The resulting Senate and House bills encountered opposition from those who considered it governmental overreach into the private sphere, as well as from those who didn’t want employers to have to pay additional taxes. Eventually a compromise bill passed both houses, and on August 15, 1935, President Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

In April, Trump’s deputies began cleaning up Social Security numbers quietly handed out to illegals by prior administrations, according to Breitbart News.

“The multi-stage plan has already wiped out more than 6,300 numbers given to migrants with criminal records, terrorist affiliations, or cancelled visas,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News highlighted the fact that “protecting social security was a central component of Trump’s campaign, and he and Republicans on Capitol Hill took steps to make good on the pledge with the One Big Beautiful Bill.”