Trump Deputies Cancel Illegal Migrants’ Social Security Numbers

President Donald Trump’s deputies are wiping up the Social Security Numbers that were quietly given to illegal migrants by prior administrations.

The multi-stage plan has already wiped out more than 6,300 numbers given to migrants with criminal records, terrorist affiliations, or cancelled visas.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday night:

The move, requested by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, is aimed at putting pressure on the undocumented immigrants to leave the country, according to a White House official. … The action marks the start of a major campaign by the Trump administration to force out potentially hundreds of thousands who are living in the U.S. illegally but who have a Social Security number, allowing them to collect Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment insurance, federal loans or other benefits, the people said. The next target for inclusion in the database will be 92,000 undocumented immigrants with some kind of criminal conviction, the White House official said, but the effort will expand to undocumented immigrants without criminal histories after that.

“The goal is to cut [migrants] off from using crucial financial services like bank accounts and credit cards, along with their access to government benefits,” the New York Times reported on Thursday.

“President Trump promised mass deportations, and by removing the monetary incentive for illegal aliens to come and stay, we will encourage them to self-deport,” White House spokeswoman Elizabeth Huston said in a statement.

“He is delivering on his promise he made to the American people,” she added.

The SSNs are managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), which now has the names of roughly 800,000 migrants who have not left the country after being ordered out by federal judges.

Technically, the migrants’ SSN’s are being transferred to a “death file” database of numbers once used by dead Americans.

The unprecedented cooperation between the SSA and the DHS was arranged by Elon Musk’s DOGE group amid resistance from government officials, Democrats, tax collectors, and pro-migration journalists. The Post reported:

A number of agency employees said the move to add living people to the death database is shocking and unprecedented. One noted that being placed in the death database would immediately terminate Social Security benefits and that, even for those not receiving payments, it will lead to problems with employment. [The] database will erroneously report that the immigrants have died, potentially leading institutions to sever relationships with them, current and former Social Security officials said.

For decades, the federal government has covertly taxed illegal migrants and ignored their fraudulent use of Americans’ SSNs. This self-serving economic amnesty allowed government officials to quietly grow the size of government with many billions of dollars in taxes from millions of illegal-migrant taxpayers.

That secretive economic amnesty imposed a huge and hidden cost on many millions of ordinary Americans, who saw their wages drop, their housing costs rise, and their SSNs used for fraud by migrants. A 2018 investigation by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) found up to 39 million cases from 2012 to 2016 in which Americans had their identities and Social Security numbers stolen by illegal aliens.

The data sharing is the latest step in Trump’s surprisingly aggressive campaign to expel illegal migrants, whose number is estimated by Noem to be 21 million. So far, Trump has shut down several programs that were importing roughly 100,000 inadmissible migrants per month, stopped the inflow of 100,000 refugees, and enlisted Mexico and several other countries in a successful campaign to block nearly all migrant arrivals at the southern border.

He is also reviving the enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws to push many migrants back home.

“It is a very big self-deportation operation that we’re starting,” Trump told his cabinet on April 10, adding:

We’re going to work with people so that if they go out in a nice [legal] way and go back to their country, we’re going to work with them right from the beginning on trying to get them back in legally. So it gives [them] a real incentive [to leave] … But we have to take care of our farmers and hotels and, you know, various, various places where they need the people. And we’re going to work with you very carefully on that. So a farmer will come in with a letter concerning certain people, saying they’re great, they’re working hard.

“Thousands of people have already self-deported,” Noem said at the cabinet meeting.

“We have 20, 21 million people that need to go home because they’re here breaking our laws,” she said. “So we’re encouraging [illegal migrants] people … to register, and we’re working on the resources and funding to buy them a plane ticket to send them home,” she added.

The expulsion of illegal migrants is expected to raise wages, reduce housing costs, and pressure companies to build high-tech workplaces that can help Americans keep pace with China’s zero-migration economic advances.