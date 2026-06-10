Social Security Projected to Be Insolvent by 2032, Risking 22 Percent Benefit Cuts

A report found that Social Security is on track to be insolvent by the end of 2032, and beneficiaries may experience a 22 percent benefit cut if the looming insolvency is not addressed.

Social Security provides guaranteed retirement income to over 70 million Americans. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities states that Social Security keeps more Americans out of poverty than any other program in the United States.

The 2025 report found that the projected Old-Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays benefits to retirees and survivors of deceased workers, would be depleted by 2033. In August, it moved the insolvency date to 2032, citing the Big Beautiful Bill’s effect on taxation of benefits. The Big Beautiful Bill provides a temporary, supplemental federal income tax deduction of $6,000 for individuals aged 65 or older, or $12,000 for married couples filing jointly if both are 65 and older.

The Social Security system is reliant on current workers to pay current Social Security beneficiaries, which puts a lot of weight on the declining demographics of America. The Social Security report found that the country’s projected fertility rate dropped to 1.75 births per woman, down from 1.9 in last year’s forecast. This signals that there may be fewer workers in the coming decades to continue funding the program.

As the so-called “Boomer” generation retires and collects benefits, there are fewer workers to pay for the program through payroll taxes, forcing Social Security to draw down its trust funds.

If Social Security would go insolvent, the Social Security Administration would then pay 78 percent of the benefits.

Advocacy groups have long urged Congress to address the looming Social Security insolvency issue. Some proposals include strengthening the program’s finances. Others includes reducing future benefits. Some Republicans want to raise the retirement age above 67, while many Democrats want to increase the payroll tax.

Many Democrats want to eliminate the income cap on the payroll tax as workers who earn over $184,500 do not pay Social Security tax on any amount above that.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CFPB) wrote about the impact that some of these reforms would have:

The existing cost of delay is already very large. Reforms that would have once restored solvency — like eliminating the $184,500 payroll tax cap or re-indexing benefits with “progressive price indexing” — would now close around half of Social Security’s solvency gap. Further delay will make adjustments even more painful. Today, lawmakers could restore long-term solvency of the theoretically combined trust funds with the equivalent of a 34 percent (4.25 percentage point) payroll tax increase, a 25 percent reduction in total benefits, or a 30 percent reduction in benefits for new beneficiaries if they acted today. By 2034, adjustments would need to be about 15 percent larger — taxes would need to be raised by 40 percent (4.9 percentage points) or benefits cut by 29 percent for all beneficiaries. Changes to benefits for new beneficiaries alone would be insufficient to restore solvency to the program, even if their benefits were eliminated entirely.

“This should be a wake-up call: Congress needs to act. Americans have worked hard and paid into Social Security their entire lives, and they deserve to count on it when they retire,” AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan said.

“No family should see any cuts to what they’ve earned in Social Security.”