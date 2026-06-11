Trump Administration Slashes Ties with over 3 Dozen Progressive Groups

The Trump administration’s Interior Department is slashing ties with over three dozen progressive groups that it says do not align with the values of the administration, saving millions of dollars.

Roughly $4 million would have gone to groups with ties to leftist causes — from leftist environmental activism to programs entrenched in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the latter of which was very popular under the Biden administration.

Fox News got the first look at the press release from the Interior Department, led by Doug Burgum. The release formally announced that the department is “ending partnerships with groups that no longer represent the priorities of the American people.”

This is part of the greater initiative started by the Trump administration, taking a closer look at government waste, fraud, and abuse and the endless contracts that have gone along with them. An internal review of the Interior Department, specifically, found 2,000 active contracts with outside groups, and the department determined that many of them either did not align with the values of the American people or “provide a clear benefit.”

One example of a group benefiting from the initial agreement with the Interior Department is the Hispanic Access Foundation, which has openly promoted scholarships for illegal alien students. In a 2021 press release, Maite Arce, HAF president and CEO, identified “Dreamers” as one of the “most vulnerable communities” during the coronavirus pandemic, citing their “limited resources.”

“When DACA was first established, it provided Dreamers the ability to go to school, have a job, have a driver’s license, etc. Now, many Dreamers are in school, have a degree, or are serving in the military. They are a part of our community, and contribute to our country’s prosperity,” she said.

The Interior Department pointed to several other groups as well, including Conservation International, which it said seeks to phase out fossil fuels altogether.

Fox News also highlighted the The Cultural Landscape Foundation, which reportedly has taken issue with the construction of the White House ballroom and more:

Another group on the department’s list was The Cultural Landscape Foundation, which it said has a master cooperative agreement with the NPS “to conduct a variety of educational and cultural support activities.” The organization has opposed several administration initiatives, including suing over changes at the Kennedy Center, criticizing plans for a White House ballroom and highlighting cultural landscapes and historic sites it says are threatened by administration actions through its Landslide 2026: Erasing American History initiative.

Matthew Middleton, principal deputy communications director and director of research, told Fox News Digital, “Under President Trump and Secretary Burgum, the Department of the Interior is taking decisive action to ensure its partnerships and resources support the priorities of this administration and the interests of the American people.”

He added, “Interior will continue to invest in partnerships that expand access to public lands, promote responsible stewardship, and deliver tangible benefits to the American people.”

Other federal agencies have taken similar action, working to streamline departments to make them more cost-effective and efficient. The EPA, under the leadership of Lee Zeldin, for instance, announced organizational improvements which he said would save $300 million annually alone.