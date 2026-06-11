Trump Says Iran Has Agreed Not to Pursue Nuclear Weapons

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed not to purchase, develop, or acquire nuclear weapons as negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue for a broader peace agreement.

Reporters asked Trump whether Iran had committed to abandoning its pursuit of a nuclear weapon or if additional negotiations on the issue would be necessary.

“They will not have a nuclear weapon. They’ve agreed to that,” Trump said. “There will be no nuclear weapon, which is a big part of the reason.”

Trump said Iran had agreed not to purchase, develop, or otherwise obtain a nuclear weapon under the terms being discussed between the two countries.