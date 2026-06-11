Trump Says Iran Has Agreed Not to Pursue Nuclear Weapons

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed not to purchase, develop, or acquire nuclear weapons as negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue for a broader peace agreement.
Reporters asked Trump whether Iran had committed to abandoning its pursuit of a nuclear weapon or if additional negotiations on the issue would be necessary.
“They will not have a nuclear weapon. They’ve agreed to that,” Trump said. “There will be no nuclear weapon, which is a big part of the reason.”
Trump said Iran had agreed not to purchase, develop, or otherwise obtain a nuclear weapon under the terms being discussed between the two countries.
“They will not purchase, develop, or acquire in any way, shape, or form a nuclear weapon. They will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.
Earlier Thursday, Trump called off planned military action against Iran, saying negotiators had reached an agreement in principle to end the conflict and were working to finalize the remaining details. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said talks with Tehran had advanced to Iran’s highest levels of leadership and received the necessary approval.
“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump added that the participating countries have signed off on the framework’s key provisions. He said the deal has the backing of the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and other regional partners.
The announcement marks a reversal from Trump’s earlier remarks Thursday, when he warned that U.S. forces were prepared to launch major attacks against Iran and floated the possibility of targeting Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iranian oil exports.
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