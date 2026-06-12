Iran Foreign Minister: Deal with U.S. ‘Never Been Closer’ — Pakistan PM Says Final Text Agreed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Friday that a proposed agreement with the United States to extend the ceasefire and advance negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program “has never been closer.” Meanwhile, Pakistan’s prime minister said mediators have reached a final agreed-upon text and are working to finalize the next steps toward a deal.

The statements marked the strongest public signals yet from Tehran and Islamabad that the emerging agreement — now being referred to as the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” following months of mediation led by Pakistan and Qatar — could be finalized within days.

Araghchi, who has led Tehran’s negotiations with Washington, issued the statement after President Donald Trump blasted reports in Iranian state media that he said falsely portrayed the terms under discussion.

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” Araghchi wrote on X. “Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content.”

“In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” Araghchi wrote.

The statement appeared aimed at tamping down speculation over the agreement’s contents after Iranian state-linked outlets published accounts claiming Tehran would receive immediate access to frozen funds and retain broad leverage over key issues — claims the Trump administration has rejected.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has played a central role in the mediation effort, separately said negotiators had reached an agreement on the text itself.

“We can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached, and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps,” Sharif wrote Friday.

“Peace has never been this close as it is now,” he said.

Sharif also warned of an “incessant misinformation campaign” by those seeking to “sabotage the peace deal,” echoing the dispute that erupted earlier Friday over competing claims regarding the memorandum.

Trump had sharply rebuked Iranian state media reports claiming Tehran would receive immediate access to billions of dollars in frozen assets and retain broad leverage over key issues, including the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” Trump added. “Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith.”

Hours after that post, Trump reposted Araghchi’s statement on Truth Social and told the news outlet Axios that he viewed the Iranian foreign minister’s comments as “very positive.” The president also said he still believes an agreement could be signed over the weekend or as early as Monday.

Breitbart News reported earlier Friday that a senior administration official, briefing reporters on the proposed accord, described it as a performance-based agreement that would extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a 60-day phase of negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear program, its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and other outstanding issues.

The official stressed that Iran would not receive economic relief merely for signing the memorandum, directly contradicting Iranian state media reports claiming Tehran would gain immediate access to frozen funds.

“The Iranians don’t get anything upon the signing of the MOU or upon the negotiation itself,” the official said.

The administration official said any benefits would be conditioned on Iran carrying out specific obligations under the agreement.

“If they turn over the nuclear material as promised, they’ll get something,” the official said. “If they dismantle their nuclear programs or their nuclear facilities, they’ll get something else.”

Vice President JD Vance also pushed back Friday against reports suggesting Tehran would receive upfront concessions, writing that the emerging framework would reward Iran only if it meets its obligations.

“The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” Vance wrote on X.

“The deal is structured to ensure that the U.S. and its allies’ concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region,” he continued.

Vance described the proposed agreement as a potential turning point for the region while warning against relying on what he called “fake information” surrounding the talks.

“This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace,” Vance wrote.

“The president is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other,” he added.

The senior Trump administration official said negotiators had made significant progress on the language of the memorandum and estimated the chances of signing the agreement at roughly 80 to 85 percent.

“We’re not quite at the finish line yet, but we are very close,” the official said.

The official said the agreement would set up technical negotiations over dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, including the removal and destruction of Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which has been buried underground since last year’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“We’re going to figure out how to do that in the technical negotiations that will follow,” the official said, describing the material as highly volatile and requiring careful handling.

Iranian officials, while sounding increasingly optimistic, continued to stress Friday that the memorandum had not yet received final approval inside the Islamic Republic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iranian institutions were still reviewing the text and that a final decision would be made internally.

“At present, understanding has been reached on the majority of issues, and we are in the final stage of internal deliberations,” Baghaei said, according to Iranian state media.

Speaking later Friday in an interview with Iranian state television, Araghchi said the agreement had not yet been signed and could still undergo changes, though he said he remained hopeful it could be completed in the coming days.

“As soon as the final stages of our negotiations are completed, this agreement will be signed and announced,” Araghchi said.

He also indicated that any signing would likely take place remotely rather than through an in-person ceremony.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, another senior figure involved in Tehran’s negotiating process, also appeared to signal that a deal was nearing completion while emphasizing that any commitments made under the agreement must be kept.

“Commitments made must be commitments kept. No ifs, no buts, no excuses,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

“For the close deal ahead, there is no other way,” he added.

The proposed memorandum remains unsigned and still requires final approval, but Friday’s statements from Washington, Tehran, and Islamabad offered the clearest public indication yet that negotiators believe an agreement is within reach after months of conflict and diplomacy.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.