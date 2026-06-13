Exclusive — Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Star Spangled Adventures’ Movie Uses Animation to ‘Tell the Story of America’

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson spoke about the upcoming premiere of the animated Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie at the Trump Kennedy Center, and how it uses “animation to tell the story of America.”

While speaking to host Matthew Boyle during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Carson described the movie as “very quick” and “humorous.” Carson said that actors Kirk Cameron, Kevin Sorbo, and Rob Schneider were among the “voices that people might recognize” in the film.

Carson also shared during the interview that people can visit Starspangledadventures.com to register for the Kennedy Center event on Sunday, June 14, adding that the “tickets are free, but you have to be registered.”

“Star Spangled Adventures, it started a couple of years ago. We use animation to tell the story of America in little segments. For instance, we have a segment on Fort McHenry, Lewis and Clark, the Declaration of Independence, various things. And, what we’ve done is made it all into a feature-length movie that goes through the whole 250 years.”

“The reason we did it is because we know that those who want to fundamentally change our country start at a very early age indoctrinating our kids, obliterating our real history — making people think that we’re all about what was done to Native Americans, and what was done to slaves, and that we’re unfair to people,” Carson continued.

Carson explained that while the film seeks to blow away the notion that the United States is about “what was done to Native Americans” and slaves, it also doesn’t gloss over the bad parts of the history of the nation. Carson pointed out that “there’s a heck of a lot more good than there is bad and ugly.”

“We want to blow those things right out of the water. We don’t gloss over them, we tell the whole story — the good, the bad, and the ugly. But, of course there’s a heck of a lot more good than there is bad and ugly. We want our young people to be proud of our history and therefore to be patriotic. When that doesn’t happen, it makes it very easy for other forces to gain control of their minds.”

When asked during the interview what made the U.S. so “unique” and what the U.S. has that doesn’t exist anywhere else, Carson pointed out that it was “the freedom to live the life that you want to live.”

“We kind of take it for granted because we live in it, but it’s the freedom. The freedom to live the life that you want to live, to pursue whatever it is that you want to do. And, you’re the one who has control of that, no one else has control of it. That’s not the case in many other countries. And, that’s the very reason that people try so hard to get into our country — they will risk everything to get here.”