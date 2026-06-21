American Tributes – Cindy Hyde-Smith: We Can Worship, Pursue What We Want in America

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) said as part of Breitbart’s American Tributes project that America is the “land of opportunity,” and celebrated that our freedoms are protected by the Constitution.

“We’re talking today about why we love this country. I love this country because it truly is the land of opportunity. The land that you can pursue anything you want to: your dreams, your desires,” she explained.

“If you work hard enough, and [are] willing to put in the time, and the effort, this can be accomplished in this country,” Hyde-Smith noted.

“Our rights and our freedoms, they’re protected by the Constitution. There’s so many reasons why I love this country. We can worship the way we want. We can pursue the things that we want to pursue,” she stated.

Hyde-Smith was the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in Washington, DC. She was elected in November 2020 after she was appointed to serve in the Senate seat vacated by long-time Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS).

“You can even raise beef cattle like my family does right here. Every Tuesday, a live cattle auction that we’re done since 1942, because of the freedoms that this country offers,” she noted as a personal example of freedoms.

“God Bless America,” she concluded.