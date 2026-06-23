Giant Ferris Wheel Erected on National Mall for Freedom 250

A giant Ferris wheel has been erected on the National Mall and will be open to the public for the duration of the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, DC.

The official Freedom 250 account announced the successful installation in an X post on Monday.

“The Freedom 250 ferris wheel is coming together on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. For 16 days, you can take in the view from the top, walk the state pavilions, and experience the best of America at the Great American State Fair. RSVP for FREE tickets. June 25 through July 10,” said the post.

Organizers behind Freedom 250 confirm the “Great American State Fair,” a 16-day event set to run from June 25 through July 10, will stretch from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

Visitors can expect to be greeted by a mix of classic fair attractions and large-scale installations alongside the towering 110-foot Ferris wheel and a refurbished Smithsonian carousel.