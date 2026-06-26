American Tributes – Brandon Gill: Americans Have the Grit, Will to Achieve the Impossible

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) said as part of Breitbart’s American Tributes project that the American spirit led the country to build the transcontinental railroad, storm the beaches at Normandy, and put a man on the Moon.

Gill believes that the United States represents the best of the human spirit to explore, build, and create.

“America is the greatest nation in the world. The Founders built a republic where free men and women united under God could govern themselves,” he noted. “America is a nation of colonists, explorers, and conquerors. That’s the spirit that carried Lewis and Clark across the continent and drove hardworking men and women to build the transcontinental railroad, to raise factories and farms from nothing.”

Gill represents Texas’s 26th congressional district. He was born on an Air Force base and raised on a cattle ranch in West Texas. After college, he worked as an investment banker and later as an analyst for a hedge fund. He then left the financial industry to start a conservative media business, the DC Enquirer. In 2024, he was elected to Congress, where he serves on the Judiciary, Budget, and Oversight Committees.

The Texas conservative in November 2024 was elected to serve as the freshman class president for this congressional term.

He added that Americans answered the call “at Normandy when Western civilization hung in the balance, the American people have always had a grit, a perseverance and undeniable will to achieve what the rest of the world called impossible. That’s who we are. We put a man on the Moon because we’re Americans.”

“This country was built by patriots, people who believed in something bigger than themselves. And, I believe those people still, in Texas and every town across the nation, are here. This is my home. This is where I’m raising my two children, Marigold and Winston, with my wife, Danielle. And that’s exactly why I love this country and why the best chapters are still ahead,” Gill concluded.