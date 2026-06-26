The Great American State Fair has kicked off in Washington, DC, bringing rodeos, flyovers, and a double dose of patriotism to the nation’s capital roughly a week ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

The weeks-long event officially kicked off on Wednesday evening with a message from President Donald Trump.

“Ten days from now, our country will celebrate one of the most monumental milestones in human history, marking 250 years of glorious American freedom,” Trump said on Wednesday.

“In 1776 our founding fathers met in Philadelphia and changed the world forever and ever with a thing called the Declaration of Independence,” he continued. “They proclaim the eternal truth that we are endowed by our Creator with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We all made, and you know that, free and equal by the hand of Almighty God.”

The Great American State Fair has been described as a “modern-day World’s Fair” celebrating everything that makes America unique. It features 150 exhibits from “all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators, and civic organizations” and will “showcase the very best of America through state pavilions, industry displays, family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, spectacular flyovers, daily cultural programming, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall,” according to Freedom 250.

Each day has a theme, ranging from “Land & Prosperity” to “Faith, Values, and Inspiration.” Videos across social media showcase what the 16-day event is all about. One pilot who participated in the historic flyover kicking off the event shared a video from the cockpit, writing, “Thank you America for all that you are and all that you will be.”

He continued, “Thank you for trusting me. I’ll have more to say about it later. My college roommate and one of my best friends Joe Pitts was on my wing for this one. God Bless America and long live The Republic.”

Other videos and photos have surfaced, showcasing other aspects of the event, including Rodeo 250.

“Rodeo 250 — The Evolution of the American Cowboy has arrived on the National Mall. From Spanish vaquero traditions to modern professional rodeo, experience the story of the American West in the heart of our nation’s capital,” Freedom 250 previewed.

Others have highlighted their state exhibits on the National Mall.

The fair runs spans through Friday, July 10, ending with the theme of “The Next 250.”