American Tributes – Chuck Grassley: Americans Govern Themselves in the Freest System in the World

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in a video for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project said that America has the “freest political system in the world,” noting that Americans’ rights are endowed by God, not the government.

Grassley said in an exclusive video for Breitbart News, “America is a very, very exceptional nation. I’m often asked, ‘What can I do to help my government?’ I tell people in America, you either have a chance to be ruled or help rule. You have a chance to help govern or be governed.”

“And I want Americans to choose to help govern themselves by participating in the freest political system anywhere in the world,” he noted.

Grassley serves as Iowa’s senior senator. He was born in Butler County, Iowa, in September 1933, where he continues to farm to this very day. He was raised on the heels of the Great Depression, instilling in him principled conservativism. He started farming corn and soybeans at an early age and was a member of the International Association of Machinists. He even taught for several years as an adjunct professor, teaching government courses.

He was first elected to the Iowa state legislature in 1958 and served until he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1980, he was elected to the Senate. In January 2025, he was sworn in for the second time as the Senate pro tempore, which is bestowed on the most senior member of the majority party in the Senate.

Grassley is formally third in line in the presidential succession.

He added, “Americans don’t get their rights from government. They get them from God. That’s what the Declaration of Independence says.”

“We’re very fortunate that we control the government instead of the government controlling the American people,” Grassley declared. “I want every American to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our government. We’re such a free people, and it’s a real opportunity to celebrate.”