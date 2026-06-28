As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

America is amazing because truly “anyone can build a better life,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said ahead of America’s big 250th birthday celebration.

“As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, we have every reason to stand proud of the greatest nation in the history of the world,” Comer said, pointing out that America has stood as a “beacon of freedom, faith, and opportunity” for the last 250 years.

“What I’ve always loved about America is that your future is not determined by where you come from, who your parents are, or the circumstances you were born into. In this country, through hard work and determination, anyone can build a better life,” the Kentucky lawmaker said.

“We could all leave something greater for the next generation. That promise of freedom and opportunity is what makes America exceptional,” he explained.

However, America’s birthday celebration is more than about reflecting on the past. It is about gearing up for the future – the next 250 years.

“But our 250th birthday is more than a celebration of our past. It’s a celebration of what’s to come the next 250 years,” the lawmaker said, praising the citizens of his state, as they remind him constantly of America’s exceptional values.

“In Kentucky, I’m constantly reminded that the values that made America exceptional are still alive and well in our communities: faith, family, hard work, and patriotism. Our farmers help feed the world, our workers power the American economy through grit and innovation, and our men and women in uniform courageously defend freedom, both here at home and across the globe,” Comer said.

“We have a responsibility to protect the freedoms handed down to us. We must teach our children the truth about America’s greatness, preserve the Constitution, and defend our values that have made this nation the strongest in the world,” he continued.

He added, “America’s 250th birthday is an opportunity for us – for all of us to rise to the occasion. It’s a time to come together as Americans, proud of our history, grateful for our blessings, and hopeful for the future we build together. Happy birthday, America! May God continue to bless the United States.”