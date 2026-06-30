As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.



Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said America’s 250th anniversary on July 4th serves as a “great opportunity for we, as Americans, to remember and reflect upon the incredible freedoms that we enjoy in this country.”

Thune spoke of the Semiquincentennial in an exclusive video address for Breitbart News: “As we reflect on 250 years of this country’s history there’s a great opportunity for we as Americans to remember and reflect upon the incredible freedoms that we enjoy in this country,” Thune said.

The Senate majority leader harkened to “those faces that are etched upon Mount Rushmore” in his home state of South Dakota and “the role that they’ve played in defining this country’s future,” and said they provide an opportunity for Americans to “remember out heritage and think about our past.”

“But as we look to the future, it is important that we continue to stand up for the freedoms that they handed down to us and that those for so many Americans of past generations and current generations have fought and died for,” the lawmaker said.

“I’m grateful as a South Dakotan for the freedoms that we enjoy, one of which I get the opportunity in South Dakota to enjoy on an annual basis — our Second Amendment right: a chance to get out and hunt pheasants in South Dakota, enjoy our beautiful outdoors, our freedoms that are only available to people in our country because of those who have come before us and what they fought to secure and defend.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.