As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

America has “freedom of faith” – a radical concept 250 years ago, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said in a celebratory America 250 video for Breitbart News ahead of the nation’s historic semiquincentennial celebration.

“I, like millions of Americans, love the United States of America, all that she stands for in freedom and liberty, and we forget what an incredible experiment this was 250 years ago when we signed our letter to the good King George and said, ‘We are leaving, goodbye,'” Lankford said, emphasizing the great risk this posed.

“But it was also the beginning of an enormous experiment in freedom – freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, freedom to disagree with your own government, and the freedom to be able to live your faith as you choose,” the senator said, explaining that Americans do not just have “freedom of worship” but “freedom of faith.”

“We, as Americans, don’t have freedom of worship, that is, you can worship over there if you want to. We have freedom of faith, you can have any faith you want, to change your faith, or have no faith at all, and be respected as an American,” he said. “That was a radical concept in the world 250 years ago that no one thought would work, and we make it work every day.”

That freedom of faith, Lankford continued, allows people to “thrive in our country, where it’s not oppressed or supported by tax dollars.” Rather, people voluntarily choose their faith and live it out without government interference.

“It’s one of the many great things about being in America, and I’m so grateful for the people who bled and died and fought in that revolution 250 years ago, so that we all could live free,” the senator added.