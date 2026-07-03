American Tributes – Bernie Moreno: Becoming a U.S. Citizen ‘One of the Greatest Honors of My Life’

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said as part of Breitbart News’s American Tributes project that protecting the American Dream is his mission so that future generations can “experience the freedoms that make this country so exceptional.”

“As we approach America’s 250th birthday, I want to start by saying, it is an honor and a privilege to live in this country. I became a U.S. citizen at 18-years-old. It remains one of the greatest honors of my life, because only in America could a kid from Colombia come here, work hard, follow the rules, build a successful business, and go on to serve as a United States Senator,” Moreno said.

Moreno was born in Bogota, Colombia. He moved with his family to the United States at five-years-old and became an American citizen at 18-years-old. He purchased his first car dealership in 2005 and grew it into one of the largest dealership groups in the country, employing over 1,000 Ohioans.

The Buckeye State conservative said, “Protecting the American Dream is my mission so that future generations have the same opportunities to succeed and to experience the freedoms that make this country so exceptional.”

He continued, “I truly believe that President Trump and his entire administration has ushered in a new Golden Age of America. Republicans are delivering real results, slashing taxes for hardworking families, revitalizing American manufacturing, securing, finally, our southern border, enforcing immigration laws, and above all, putting America and Americans first.

“As we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, I am reminded that the United States of America is the greatest country in the history of the Earth,” he declared.

Moreno concluded, “Thank you for all you do and and helping honor this historic milestone on behalf of this great nation.”