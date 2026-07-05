As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

“America the Beautiful” is not just a song about the “spectacular scenery” of the nation but a “testament to the spirit of the American people,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said in an exclusive video for Breitbart News for America’s 250th birthday celebration.

“‘America the Beautiful’ is not just a song about the spectacular scenery that stretches from sea to shining sea,” the Republican senator said, pointing to the spirit of the American people “who built a nation on a quest for liberty and justice for all, and who continue pursuing that mission today.”

Collins said she sees that same fervent and awe-inspiring American spirit present today.

“As a Mainer, I see that spirit all around me. It exists in our Native American tribes with their reverence for nature, family, and tradition. Our cities and towns were founded centuries ago by bold and courageous pioneers who carved thriving communities out of the wilderness,” she said.

“The heritage of the courageous patriots, who won independence in the American Revolution, preserved our nation during the Civil War, and defeated tyranny in World War II, is enhanced in our time by the brave men and women who stand as freedom’s shield,” she continued, speaking of this unique American spirit still prevalent across the fruited plains today.

“I see the American spirit in those who, with generosity and joy in their hearts, join hands to feed the hungry, shelter the cold, and heal the sick, and I’m so encouraged to see that American spirit in our young people as they pursue their dreams with optimism and determination,” Collins said.

The Republican senator added, “As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, I pray that God will continue to shed His grace on our people and our great nation.”