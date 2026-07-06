As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

America is a nation of people who have a “fervent drive” to achieve the “seemingly impossible” and crush darkness for good, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said in an exclusive video message for Breitbart News ahead of America’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration.

“I love the United States of America, because we’re a nation of restless peoples who’ve refused to settle for less and burn with a fervent drive to achieve the greater, the bolder, the seemingly impossible,” Schmitt said.

“When the armchair elite warned we’d sail off the edge of the earth, our ancestors laughed, crossed the ocean, and built a republic out of nothing,” he noted.

“When doubters said conquering a continent filled with frozen peaks in scorching deserts was too brutal and too big, Americans charged ahead, tamed the wilderness, and turned it into the mightiest nation on earth,” the senator continued, pointing to more of the mighty achievements of past Americans, which included saving the world from totalitarianism and utter darkness.

“In World War I, as Europe bled itself dry, the world bet that free people couldn’t stop empires. America showed up, crossed the seas, and crushed the tyrants. In World War II, facing even darker evil, we did it again, smashing totalitarianism into dust and reminding the world that Americans don’t just fight darkness: We bury it for good,” he said, pointing to Americans pushing the possibilities with space exploration as well.

“That same defiant spirit lives in every generation,” the senator said. “We do not accept limits handed down by conventional wisdom. When America hears you can’t, we reply, ‘watch us.'”

The Republican lawmaker added, “Happy 250th birthday, America. May we always remember that we’re a real nation with real people, a proud history, and a vital future. We continue to dominate, innovate, and explore, not out of arrogance, but because we cherish what our forefathers built, and we owe it to the future generations to come.”