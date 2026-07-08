As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

America still leads the world on so many fronts – innovation, entrepreneurship, and possibilities – Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) said ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

“What a remarkable moment for our nation as we celebrate 250 years of the United States of America. There is so much to love about this country that we call home,” she said, pointing to the nation’s unique terrain – from “breathtaking landscapes stretching from sweeping prairies and rolling sand hills to towering mountain ranges and expansive coastlines.”

These, the Republican senator said, “remind us of the beauty and resilience of our land.”

“Our spirit of innovation has long defined us, fueled by bold ideas and ambitious citizens. America continues to lead the world in invention, entrepreneurship, and possibilities,” Fischer stated.

“Our abundance of quality food tells the story of both land and people – from legendary Nebraska beef and sweet summer corn to the rich regional cuisines shaped by our cultural communities,” she continued, ultimately honoring those who serve the country.

“And above all, our commitment to service. The brave men and women who wear the American flag on their sleeve serve selflessly, protecting the freedoms that we hold so dear,” she added. “I could not be prouder to be an American.”