American Tributes – DHS Secretary Mullin: ‘In America There’s Not One Thing You Can’t Achieve’

As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

People from across the globe flood America because they know they can achieve the unthinkable – not the other way around – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News as America’s 250th birthday celebration approaches.

“First of all, look where I’m at. I’m sitting in the nation’s capital in the president’s cabinet. I’m not part of royal blood,” Mullin said, putting the significance of his current status in greater perspective.

“No one in my family ever has been involved in politics. We’re from a little rural town in Oklahoma called Westville. My family was Cherokee. We were forced there back in the late 1830s on the first walk that came across,” he revealed.

“And so in America, there’s not one thing that you can’t achieve,” the Trump cabinet member, sworn in on that role in March, said. “It’s just, are you willing to sacrifice enough for it? Not complain about it. Not want it. Are you willing to sacrifice… because in America, no one tells you what you can or can’t do.”

The former congressman and senator continued, “You can achieve at whatever level of sacrifice you want to make, and that’s what’s great, because everybody can truly live the American dream.”

“That’s why people flood our borders, trying to get in – not the opposite direction,” he added.