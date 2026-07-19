JD and Usha Vance Announce Birth of Their Fourth Child

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, announced the birth of their fourth child on Sunday, making history as the first sitting vice president to welcome a child in 150 years.

The announcement welcomed the arrival of Alec Neel Vance on Sunday, the fourth sibling of Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement said.

Vance thanked the White House medical team along with doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

As noted by the Associated Press, Vance became the first vice president since the 1800s have a child while serving as the second-highest official in the United States.

“Schuyler Colfax and his second wife, Ellen Wade, had a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870 when Colfax was serving as vice president, according to the White House Historical Association,” it noted. “Decades before that, John C. Calhoun and his wife, Floride Bonneau, had a son, William, in 1829 when Calhoun was vice president, the association said.”

Colfax served under President Ulysses S. Grant between 1869-1873.

Several members of the Trump administration have welcomed babies during the president’s second term, including White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.