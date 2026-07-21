Watch Live: Pete Hegseth and Other Cabinet Members Testify Before Senate

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth testifies along with other Trump cabinet members before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, July 21.

Hegseth will be joined by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Senators Ted Budd (R-NC), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and Alex Padilla (D-CA).

Hegseth spoke during an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and the president of Lebanon earlier Tuesday as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran re-ignited this weekend.