Democrats have ideas “people really want to vote for,” Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker said during a press conference alongside Texas Democrats on Wednesday.

Speaking about the kickoff of the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Pritzker joined Texas Democrats in their opposition press conference and took a question about the Democrat Party’s messaging, as a questioner noted that Democrats are “still not exactly resonating with voters.”

Pritzker claimed that voters are not “pulling a lever” for a party but for individual candidates.

“Well, when people go to the polling booth, they’re not pulling a lever for the Democratic Party or the Republican Party,” Pritzker replied. “They’re pulling a lever for [Texas state Rep.] Gene Wu. They’re pulling a lever for all the folks who are on the ballot here in Texas and across the country.”

“And it’s Democrats that have the ideas that people really want to vote for,” he claimed. “We’re the ones who fight for affordability. We’re the ones who think the jam will be on the bottom shelf. We’re the ones who believe that everybody ought to have health care in this country. They’re trying to take health care away from people.”

Pritzker also accused Republicans of trying to “take food assistance away from people,” likely referring to efforts to eliminate junk food items as eligible choices for SNAP spending and weed out fraud in SNAP and other government programs. As Breitbart News reported, billions of dollars worth of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, for example, were going to people who were not eligible for them.

The Democrat TDS governor continued, “They’re trying to take food assistance away from people. They’re succeeding in a lot of cases.”

“They’re attacking people in our streets, in our American cities,” he said, likely referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) taking criminal illegal aliens off the streets.

Pritzker also claimed:

They want to send troops into American cities. Apparently, the Republican Congress, led by MAGA Republicans, are okay with everything that Donald Trump is doing, and so the individuals who are on the ballot, who are running as Democrats, are more popular than their Republican opponents and the ideas that Democrats are putting forward are more popular than the Republican ideas.

He added, “So that is why Democrats are going to win in November.”