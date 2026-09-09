Trump Pledges $5,000 Dividend to Each American if GOP Holds Congress

DALLAS—President Donald Trump pledged that he will send a $5,000 dividend to all American adults if Republicans hold their majorities in Congress in November.

Trump made the promise in what he called maybe “the best part” of his keynote address at the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday before a packed crowd at the American Airlines Center.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our… tremendous economic success—like in history we’ve never had anything like what’s happening—but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said.

“Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders, or like last year when I gave our great members of the military $1,776. Remember?” he added.

Trump tethered one condition to the incentive.

“The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we’re making must be spent in the United States of America,” he said. “We don’t want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don’t want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America.”

He reiterated that the pledge will only kick in if Republicans win, and said that Democrats cannot make such a promise because they do not have a tariff policy.

“The reason the Democrats can’t do that is because they don’t do tariffs, they don’t take in money. All they know is poverty and how to ruin our country. But we’re making a fortune. So if the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000,” he said.