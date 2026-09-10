Watch: JD Vance Shuts Down Mexican Flag-Waving Protester at GOP Convention

Vice President JD Vance told a protester waving a Mexican flag that he would buy him a plane ticket to Mexico after the heckler interrupted his address.

The heckler was interrupting Vance and waving the flag as people in the crowd chanted, “USA! USA!” The vice president then fired back.

“Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your a– over there. I’ll buy you the plane ticket,” Vance said.

The protester was removed from the convention following the disruption.

Vance delivered a keynote address at the Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, beginning his speech with a tribute to his close friend Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated a year ago. Speaking to Kirk’s children, Vance said history would remember their father as “a great man.”